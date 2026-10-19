Haradinaj strongly rejects Konomi’s comparison between protests in Tirana and the war in Kosovo

Haradinaj strongly rejects Konomi’s comparison between protests in Tirana and the war in Kosovo

Nasim Haradinaj, a former commander and veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), has responded to statements made by Albanian journalist Arjan Konomi.

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During an appearance on Kanal 10, Konomi, who was affected by tear gas during the protests in Tirana, compared recent developments in Albania with the war in Kosovo.

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He said that protests of this kind had not even been seen in 1998, when student protests against the Serbian regime were taking place.

The comparison prompted a reaction from Haradinaj, who rejected it and heavily insulted Konomi in a comment during the interview.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 21:41

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