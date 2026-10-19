Haradinaj strongly rejects Konomi’s comparison between protests in Tirana and the war in Kosovo

Nasim Haradinaj, a former commander and veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), has responded to statements made by Albanian journalist Arjan Konomi.

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During an appearance on Kanal 10, Konomi, who was affected by tear gas during the protests in Tirana, compared recent developments in Albania with the war in Kosovo.

He said that protests of this kind had not even been seen in 1998, when student protests against the Serbian regime were taking place.

The comparison prompted a reaction from Haradinaj, who rejected it and heavily insulted Konomi in a comment during the interview.