October 19 protest in Tirana, seven people receive medical treatment

During the protest held on October 19 in Tirana, seven people sought medical treatment. Among them were a police officer, a minor protester, media representatives and passers-by.

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Updated data from health authorities at 9:00 p.m. show that four passers-by went to the University Trauma Hospital. One of them, a member of an international media organization, was discharged after receiving the necessary treatment and is out of danger.

Another passer-by was also discharged from the hospital after treatment, while the other two are continuing to undergo medical examinations.

Meanwhile, a State Police officer, a minor protester and a media representative received medical treatment at the “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center. According to the authorities, their health condition is stable.

Since October 13, when the protests began, the total number of injured people has reached 310. Of this number, 191 are State Police officers, 88 are protesters and 31 are passers-by.