Three days without road, Arrën and Surroj blocked by landslide, PD: institutions are avoiding responsibility

For three days, the Arrën-Surroj-Kukës road has remained blocked as a result of a landslide of rocks and earth, which has isolated residents of that area.

According to the Democratic Party, there has still been no intervention to clear the road and restore vehicle movement.

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The report was made by Rrahman Demaj, head of the Democratic Party branch in Kukës. He accused the Municipality of Kukës and the County institution of failing to react to this situation.

Demaj stresses that institutions are trying to avoid responsibility, justifying themselves by saying that this road segment is not within the Municipality’s competences, but belongs to Kukës County.

The PD representative calls this stance institutional irresponsibility and demands immediate intervention to remove the debris and clear the road.

Meanwhile, residents remain isolated, and it is essential that the responsible institutions act to ensure traffic circulation and connect the area to the rest of the territory.