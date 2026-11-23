Joint session of the Committee on European Affairs and the National Council for European Integration to examine the EC report

Today, members of the Committee on European Affairs and the National Council for European Integration will hold a joint session, during which the European Commission’s report on North Macedonia will be presented.

The latest European Commission document on North Macedonia, which refers to 2026, was published on 4 November 2026. In the Assembly, the EC’s annual reports are usually debated in joint sessions of the National Council for European Integration and the Committee on European Affairs.

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The annual report highlights progress in implementing the Reform Agenda and the Growth Plan, one hundred percent alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy, as well as advances in digital transformation and in the field of science.