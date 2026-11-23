Sad/ He suffered from a serious illness, former prosecutor general of Albania passes away

In a post on social media, the Prefect of Tirana, Shkëlqim Hajdari, reacted with a touching message to the passing of Alush Dragoshi, the former prosecutor general of Albania from 1992 to 1997, whom he describes as a dear friend and a personality of high moral and professional integrity.

Hajdari expresses his sorrow over the loss of Dragoshi, recalling that they had known each other since 1993, when he was appointed chief of the Investigation Police at Police Station No. 4 in Tirana.

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According to him, since that time, the former prosecutor general became an important supporter in his professional journey and a close friend.

Hajdari describes Dragoshi as a noble, just, honest man of high integrity, emphasizing that dignity, faith in God, kindness, and respect for people were traits that characterized him.

The Prefect of Tirana also recalls his last meeting with his friend in the hospital, where, despite the serious illness, Dragoshi had kept his calm and strength.

He says he made the visit together with his wife, in the presence of Dragoshi’s daughter, Arjana, and the wife of one of his sons.

“After this conversation, we hugged for a long time and, when we parted, I could barely hold back my tears. I was convinced this could be my last meeting with this rare man and friend. But in my heart I kept hope that God would help him win this battle,” Hajdari writes.

He stresses that with the passing of Alush Dragoshi, Albanian justice lost a servant of high integrity, the family lost a dear person, while he himself lost a great friend and sincere supporter.

“There are people who leave this life, but never leave our hearts. Alushi was one of them,” the prefect writes, expressing condolences to the family, children, and all relatives of the deceased.

At the end of the message, Shkëlqim Hajdari addresses farewell words to his friend, expressing gratitude and longing for him, while describing the olive tree in the published photograph as a witness to their sincere friendship and brotherhood.