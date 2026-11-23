The Minister of Social Policy, Demography and Youth, Gjoko Vellkovski, has dismissed claims that the removal of Article 120 – the provision that provides for allocating 6 percent of contributions to the second pillar – would abolish this pillar of the pension system.

In a written statement, he explained that the proposed changes to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance do not abolish either the second pillar or the contribution paid into it. According to the minister, this is a legal and technical harmonization of the regulatory framework.

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Article 17 of the draft law published on ENER proposes deleting Article 120 from the current law, which sets the contribution rate for the second pillar. However, as Vellkovski stressed, this does not mean eliminating the contribution or the second pillar.

The regulation of this issue, he added, is being moved to the Law on Mandatory Social Contributions, where all aspects related to mandatory social contributions will be regulated fully and systematically.

Thus, the second pension pillar remains functional, while the contribution remains defined by law. The change concerns only the transfer of the legal provision from one law to another, not the removal of the pension pillar, the minister concluded.