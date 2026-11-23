The Student List, which emerged as the winner in Serbia’s parliamentary elections on October 25, has expressed its opposition to the draft Law on the Central Inspectorate of Cultural Heritage, which the Assembly of Kosovo approved in first reading last week. According to this movement, the new inspection powers risk harming the protection of Serbian Orthodox monasteries and churches in the territory of Kosovo, and it calls on international representatives to closely monitor this process.

The statement was made public on Sunday, November 22, through the movement’s official account on X, where Kosovo is described as “the so-called state”.

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The draft law was approved during the Kosovo Assembly session overnight between Thursday and Friday, with 62 votes in favor, 8 against and 1 abstention. The Cultural Heritage Inspectorate has existed since 2018 and operates under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, but under the new law it moves from department status to that of a central agency with broader authority and responsibilities.

During the debate in the Assembly, the law’s proponents stressed that it does not change the essence of cultural heritage protection, which continues to be governed by basic legislation and existing special laws. However, a Serbian List MP had raised similar concerns during the session, asking how the inspector would act in the case of a monastery that enjoys special rights.

In its statement, the student movement claims that the new oversight mechanisms must not lead to a weakening of the special protective regime for Serbian Orthodox religious sites, nor bypass the procedures set out in the Law on Special Protected Zones. It also asserts that the draft law was prepared without consulting the Serbian Orthodox Church, whose properties and sites are directly affected by the proposed solutions.

The movement calls on the international community to monitor the process closely, referring to international guarantees for the Serbian Orthodox Church and to obligations that, according to it, Pristina has taken within the framework of normalizing relations with Belgrade. Kosovo’s institutions are asked to align the provisions with these guarantees during the continuation of the legal procedure.

It is worth noting that the statement does not offer any detailed analysis of the draft law’s articles that would show which specific points conflict with the law on protected zones.

This statement comes only a few days after the Student List published its foreign policy program, in which it pledges to oppose Kosovo’s independence and warns of a review of agreements reached in the Brussels dialogue.

By the time this article was published, Kosovo’s institutions had not given any public reaction regarding this statement on the cultural heritage draft law.