Debates have flared up in British politics over the United Kingdom’s rapprochement with the European Union and the possibility of returning to the bloc, prompting strong reactions from prominent figures.

Five former prime ministers have openly come out against reopening the Brexit question, warning that a new negotiation process with Brussels would bring severe political and economic consequences for the country.

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Among them is Tony Blair, the former Labour prime minister, who, although he has called Brexit a mistake, has expressed reservations about returning to the EU. He has stressed that the European Union must change certain policies, especially in the technology and innovation sectors, before any return can be considered.

Rishi Sunak, also a former prime minister, has warned that reopening the Brexit debate would be divisive and would distract the government from the country’s main priorities. He pointed out that important areas such as financial services and technology benefit from the freedom to operate outside certain EU rules.

Theresa May has also opposed the idea of returning, recalling that in the 2016 referendum British citizens chose to leave the European Union. She called for the will expressed in that vote to be respected and for the country not to sink again into a long political debate on this topic. Boris Johnson expressed himself along the same lines, warning that new negotiations with Brussels could drag on for years and waste the government’s energies.

David Cameron warned that a new debate on EU membership could drag the country into a long and complicated political process, while Liz Truss also expressed her opposition to the idea of returning.

These reactions come at a time when the British government is examining possibilities for strengthening cooperation with the European Union in several areas, including trade, carbon emissions and youth mobility between the two sides.

Nevertheless, rapprochement with the EU remains a sensitive topic in British politics, especially on issues related to the single market, sovereignty and economic costs.

The British prime minister has indicated that relations with the EU will be discussed in the coming months, leaving open the possibility of closer cooperation. The debate over the future of relations with the European Union is expected to remain one of the central issues in British politics, ten years after the 2016 referendum that decided the United Kingdom’s departure from the union.