Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to recognize Kosovo’s independence, stressing that this case differs fundamentally from Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

In an opinion piece published in the Ukrainian outlet Kyiv Post, Kurti criticized Kyiv’s position so far and recalled that Zelensky repeated it during his visit to Belgrade in August this year.

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He highlighted Kosovo’s unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, including condemning Moscow’s attacks, aligning with sanctions by the United States and the European Union, sheltering Ukrainian journalists, and offering military assistance and training.

Kurti also rejected the claims of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has used Kosovo to justify the seizure of Crimea, stressing that the two cases have fundamental historical and legal differences.

According to him, Kosovo’s independence came as a result of repression, war, ethnic cleansing, NATO intervention and an international process, while Crimea was annexed by Russia through military force.

The head of government argued that Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo would undermine Putin’s argument equating these cases and would contribute to the defense of the international order.

Kurti wrote that President Zelensky should recognize Kosovo not as a favor to Pristina, but because such an action would strengthen the international order that Ukraine has defended for years. He closed the opinion with the message: “Crimea is Ukraine. And Kosovo is Kosovo.”

Political analyst and international affairs expert Eduard Gashi has spoken about this call, its possible impact on Kyiv’s stance, and the significance that Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo would have.

Gashi assessed that the issue should not be seen only as a request for diplomatic recognition, but as part of a broader debate over the relationship between international law, state interests and geopolitical reality.

He said Kurti’s appeal to Zelensky should not be read simply as a request for recognition. It touches a deeper problem of international relations: the link between legal principles, state interests and geopolitical circumstances. In diplomacy, states rarely change positions only because of a public statement; they change when interests, circumstances or the political cost of a line change. Therefore the effect of Kurti’s call should not be measured only by the question of whether Ukraine will recognize Kosovo tomorrow, but also by whether the debate shifts from territorial precedent to the difference between self-determination and military occupation.

According to him, Ukraine finds itself in a very complicated position: on one hand it demands respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, while on the other it continues not to recognize Kosovo, which has clearly sided with Ukraine against Russian aggression. This diplomatic paradox, Gashi assessed, deserves serious treatment.

However, he added that Kyiv’s logic must also be understood: Ukraine has received political support from Serbia for its own territorial integrity and has concrete interests in maintaining relations with Belgrade. Likewise, the Ukrainian leadership fears that recognition of Kosovo could be misused by Russian propaganda.

But here the essential question arises, Gashi said: should a state define its foreign policy on the basis of what the adversary may say, or on the basis of facts and international law? This is the dilemma that Kurti’s call poses to Kyiv.

Gashi stressed that Ukraine’s statement that the issue of Kosovo’s recognition is not definitively closed shows there is room for diplomatic talks, but this does not mean such a decision is close.

On Moscow’s use of the Kosovo case to justify the annexation of Crimea, he underlined that the comparison does not stand because of fundamental historical and legal differences.

He recalled that Vladimir Putin has repeatedly used Kosovo to justify Russia’s actions in the former Soviet space, claiming that the West has created a precedent that Moscow can use for Crimea and other Ukrainian territories.

But, according to Gashi, the similarity ends where a serious analysis of historical and legal circumstances begins. Kosovo did not become a state as a result of occupation and annexation by a foreign power; its independence came after a long history of repression, the 1998–1999 war, mass expulsions, international intervention and a period of United Nations administration. In Crimea’s case, Russia used military force to take control of the territory of another state and then annexed it. These, according to him, are fundamental differences.

Gashi also referred to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice of 22 July 2010, explaining that the Court did not declare a universal right to secession, nor did it oblige states to recognize Kosovo. Nevertheless, its finding remains an important legal argument for the international legitimacy of the declaration of independence. On the other side, Crimea’s annexation is linked to the prohibition of the use of force against the territorial integrity of states, a fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter. The difference, he stressed, does not lie simply in the fact that a territory sought independence, but in the way the political and legal circumstances leading to the change of status were created.

On the impact of Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo, Gashi said it would have symbolic and diplomatic importance, even though it would not by itself stop Russian propaganda.

He explained that recognition would show that a state that is itself a victim of territorial aggression can distinguish Kosovo’s independence from the violent annexation of its own territory. However, the illusion that Russian propaganda would automatically stop should be avoided. Propaganda, he noted, does not always work on consistent logic; it often aims at confusion, equates different cases and relativizes responsibility for the use of force. But the political change would be significant: Ukraine itself would counter the Russian interpretation, accepting that the Kosovo case and the Crimea case do not constitute legally equivalent precedents.

Regarding the question of whether the time has come for Ukraine to return Kosovo’s support through recognition of independence, Gashi said the issue should be addressed at two levels: the moral one and the one of state interests.

He assessed that Kosovo has shown clear solidarity with Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression, aligning with Western sanctions and offering assistance, training and support for Ukrainian citizens. This solidarity carries particular weight, because Kosovo’s citizens know from historical experience the human cost of war, displacement and insecurity.

But in international relations, he added, solidarity does not automatically create a legal obligation for diplomatic recognition. States do not act like individuals who repay each other’s favors according to a personal code of gratitude; they move within a system of interests, obligations, alliances and constraints.

Therefore, according to him, the most important question for Kyiv is not whether Ukraine owes Kosovo recognition, but whether the continuation of non-recognition still serves Ukraine’s long-term interests and the interpretation of the international order it defends.

Gashi also mentioned the significance that eventual recognition of Kosovo by Ukraine would have in the debate with the five European Union member states that still do not recognize its independence. According to him, it would not force these countries to change their stance, but it would add a weighty diplomatic argument to the debate: the position of a European country that is fighting against the violation of territorial integrity.

In conclusion, the analyst assessed that the debate over Ukraine’s recognition of Kosovo goes beyond bilateral relations, because it touches the resilience of international principles at a time when geopolitical interests strongly influence state decisions. He stressed that Kurti’s call is important for bringing the Kosovo issue back into the European debate, but its results will depend on further diplomatic engagement and legal argumentation.

Gashi added that the debate is not only about two states; it touches one of the greatest contradictions of international politics: the effort to defend universal principles in a world where states continue to act according to their own interests. Kurti’s call, according to him, brings Kosovo back into a European debate where it has long been used as an argument by parties with opposing interests. The long-term value of the call will be determined by what happens after the statement: diplomatic dialogue, legal arguments and the ability to turn solidarity relations into stable relations between states. He stressed that Kosovo and Crimea cannot be seriously analyzed by relying only on the fact that both have been the object of territorial disputes; history, the use of force, international processes and legal circumstances are of decisive importance. The challenge of European diplomacy, according to him, is not to find a political formula that satisfies all parties, but to show that the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and the prohibition of aggression can be interpreted consistently, without artificially equating situations with fundamental differences. Because if international law is used only when it aligns with the interest of the moment, it risks losing the authority that small states most need to defend.