The Democratic League of Kosovo MP Arben Gashi has accused Prime Minister Albin Kurti, saying that after almost seven years in power, he is presenting poverty as something for citizens to be satisfied with, and their departure from the country as a result of dissatisfaction with neighbors. According to him, this reflects a government that, instead of lifting people out of deprivation, is aiming to teach them to live with it.

Gashi expressed his criticism in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 22.

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In the post, the LDK MP also targeted the management of the education and justice systems, stressing that failures in these sectors are being justified as problems inherited from previous administrations.

Gashi singles out a phrase he attributes to Prime Minister Kurti: “For those who have little, when they receive little, it is a lot.” According to the MP, this logic shows that the government, lacking real proposals, is trying to convince citizens to be satisfied with what they already have.

“When you don’t know what to offer citizens, you start lowering their expectations,” Gashi wrote.

The MP’s criticism comes after the Assembly of Kosovo debate on the 2027 draft budget, which was approved in first reading on November 19. The budget proposed by the executive reaches 4.27 billion euros.

During that debate, LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku said that at the current pace, Kosovo would need around 80 years to reach the average level of the European Union. PDK MP Bedri Hamza also said the budget does not even ensure the preservation of investments and services, citing the trade deficit and inflation.

On the other hand, the government has presented the budget as a continuation of economic growth. Prime Minister Kurti spoke last week of an economic expansion of 4.7 percent.

By the time this article was published, neither the government nor the Vetëvendosje Movement had given any public response to Gashi’s accusations.