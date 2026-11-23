On Sunday, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti visited Tetovo, where he was received by the mayor, Bilall Kasami. Izet Mexhiti, one of the leaders of the VLEN coalition, was also present at the meeting.

Kasami announced that he and Mexhiti briefed Kurti on the latest political developments in North Macedonia, the political representation of Albanians in the country, and regional cooperation.

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He described bilateral relations as very good, while stressing that infrastructure projects linking Kosovo and North Macedonia were at the center of the talks. According to Kasami, November finds them focused on work and joint projects, for the benefit of citizens.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Kasami called Kurti “a great friend of the Albanians of North Macedonia.”

On the same day, North Macedonia’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Kaltrina Zekolli Shaqiri, announced that the next steps for the Tetovo–Prizren road, one of the main projects aimed at bringing Tetovo closer to Kosovo, were discussed with Prime Minister Kurti.