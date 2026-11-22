Efforts to form a national unity government in Israel ended without agreement. Gadi Eisenkot’s negotiating group insists that the far-right Otzma Yehudit party remain outside any future coalition.

In Israel, representatives of Gadi Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue talks to reach an agreement on forming a national unity government. The second meeting of the negotiating teams lasted approximately four hours, but even though discussions took place in a calm atmosphere, no tangible agreement was reached.

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Israeli media report that several key political issues were put on the negotiating table, such as judicial reform, mandatory military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews, and the establishment of a state commission of inquiry regarding Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023.

Despite the discussions, none of these issues found agreement. The biggest challenge in the negotiations remains the demand of the Yashar party team, led by Eisenkot. According to Israeli Channel 12 television, his representatives demand that the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, also known as Jewish Power and led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, be left out of any future national unity government.

On the other hand, Likud, Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, has so far given no commitment to meet this demand.

Another delicate point concerns who will lead the new government. According to Israeli media, at the last meeting the option of a rotation at the head of the government between Eisenkot and Netanyahu was not discussed.

At least for the moment, Eisenkot opposes such a rotation and aims for the prime minister’s post to be entrusted only to him in a future national unity government. After the meeting ended, both sides announced that they will continue discussions on open issues, but the date of the next session has not yet been set.

It remains unclear whether the parties will be able to overcome political clashes, especially the demand to leave out Ben-Gvir’s party, which appears to be one of the biggest obstacles to reaching an agreement.