Devastating storm in Brazil: 5 dead, 265 injured, thousands of homes damaged and city left without water and electricity

A devastating storm swept through southern Brazil, leaving a tragic toll of at least 5 dead and 265 injured.

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The event occurred on Friday night in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where winds reached speeds of up to 114 kilometers per hour, according to CNN reports.

The hardest-hit city is Tupanciretã, which has about 20,000 residents. A significant portion of the population was forced to leave their homes due to the danger and damage. Around 40 people found temporary shelter in public centers, the state’s Civil Defense said.

The material damage is severe. Local authorities said approximately 8,000 of the city’s 8,600 homes were damaged. In less than an hour, the storm ripped roofs off buildings, collapsed walls, and brought down trees and power poles.

As a result of widespread infrastructure damage, the entire area was left without electricity and drinking water.

In response to the disaster, Brazil’s federal government declared the area in a state of calamity, allowing ministries to activate funds and resources for affected residents.

About 200 soldiers have been deployed on the ground to clear roads, remove debris and restore normal daily life.

A medical team was also sent to assess the state of the local health system, as the city hospital also suffered storm damage.