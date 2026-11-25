Milatović: Montenegro aims to conclude negotiations this year and join the EU in 2028

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović said upon arriving at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels that the country aims to close all negotiation chapters by the end of this year.

He said he hopes Montenegro will become the European Union’s 28th member state by 2028.

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“We hope to complete all negotiation chapters by the end of this year and become the 28th member state by 2028. This is linked to the credibility of the EU’s enlargement policy and sends a positive signal to other candidate countries,” the Montenegrin president said.