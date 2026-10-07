The first trapped miners begin leaving Trepça

Four miners have exited via the emergency stairway, while the first group of those trapped has begun leaving the mine, despite the fact that the electricity supply has still not been restored.

Të lidhura None found

Sources inside the mine told KP that initially 63 miners were trapped on level 11 of the mine.

So far, the exact number of miners who have managed to exit has not been disclosed.

The lack of electricity has meant that the evacuation is being carried out via the emergency stairway. In this way, miners in better physical condition are leaving first, while complete information about their health remains unavailable.

All medical teams are at the scene and prepared to intervene and provide first aid if necessary.