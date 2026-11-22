Rama in Bitola with students and rectors: Those who want to knock are afraid of those who throw stones, promises digital library for Albanian

During his visit to Bitola, at the Europe House premises, Prime Minister Edi Rama also held a meeting with young people from Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Preševo, as well as with university rectors and representatives.

The meeting, held on Albanian Alphabet Day, focused on education, our cultural identity, cooperation among young people and the common European future.

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The Prime Minister stressed: “For the language that unites us as the basic substance of our identity, extraordinary sacrifices have been made, lives have been sacrificed and a large number of people for whom the Albanian language has been a life mission have been involved. We must not forget what Albanian is. It is a large garden that must be cultivated and enriched, a garden that contains jewels. We must commit to creating a digital library, from reading Albanian to reading works. A library where the wealth of the Albanian language is stored. The Government of Albania will take this step. Technology gives us great help,” Rama told the young people.

At the end of his speech, he was received with applause, and precisely at that moment the head of government made a comment related to the current protest situation in Albania.

“Today is a somewhat special time because those who want to knock are afraid of those who throw stones, those who want to speak are afraid of those who do not speak, and because of a time that is transitional, of course, applause is more welcome than usual,” Rama said.