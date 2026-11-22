Data from the Central Bank of Kosovo show that household debt in Kosovo through bank overdrafts has increased significantly.

Durim Halilaj, a member of the Presidency of the Alliance, has announced that this debt has gone from 58.5 million euros in December 2020 to 127.6 million euros in September 2026, which represents an increase of 69.1 million euros or 118.1 percent.

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He emphasized that this increase does not in itself prove impoverishment, but constitutes a signal that requires a response.

Halilaj wrote that one cannot talk about economic growth if the citizen does not feel it in his or her family budget; the goal should be to increase real incomes and reduce the need for short-term borrowing.

Also, he assessed that a strong economy should create conditions for citizens to live better from their work and incomes, and not become increasingly dependent on debt.