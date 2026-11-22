Prime Minister Edi Rama held a meeting at Europe House in Bitola with young people from Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Presheva, where rectors and university representatives also participated.

The meeting was held on the occasion of Albanian Alphabet Day and focused on education, cultural identity, youth cooperation, and the common European future.

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During his speech, Rama said that for the language that unites Albanians and constitutes the core of identity, extraordinary sacrifices have been made, lives have been given, and a large number of people have been involved, for whom Albanian has been a life mission.

He added that one should not forget what Albanian is: a great garden that must be worked and enriched, a garden of jewels. Therefore, we must engage in creating a digital library, from learning Albanian to reading works, where the wealth of the language is preserved. The Government of Albania will take this step, while technology offers great help, the head of government said before the young people.

At the end of his speech, he was greeted with applause, and at that moment he made a comment related to the protests in Albania.

“Today is a somewhat special time, because those who want to applaud are afraid of those who throw stones, and those who want to speak are afraid of those who do not speak to you. Due to a period that is certainly transitional, applause is more welcome than usual,” Rama said.

Further, in his full speech, he described it as the closing moment of a day that had the memory of the Alphabet at its heart. According to him, it was a touching day, because entering the building of the historic Congress of Bitola and seeing the documents, manuscripts, and portraits of those who for nine days brought the Congress to life makes it impossible not to think how many things we take for granted.

Rama recalled that for the language we speak and write and that unites us as the basis of identity, extraordinary sacrifices have been made, lives have been sacrificed, and a long time has been sacrificed, with the involvement of an endless number of people, for whom survival, inheritance, and passing on Albanian from generation to generation has been a life mission. He expressed gratitude and humble thanks to all those who carried the language to our days, from Parashevi Qirjazi and other patriots gathered at the Congress of Bitola, to those who became the basis on which the historic document for the Albanians of this state was built, the Ohrid Agreement, and to the most recent Albanian teacher somewhere in the world, who, alongside work for the family, turns a room into a classroom to teach Albanian to diaspora children.

He remembered with great honor Arbën Xhaferi, an Albanian who dedicated his life to the Albanian cause in general and to the Albanians of North Macedonia in particular. According to him, Xhaferi ranks among those who best cultivated the Albanian language and put it at the service of a very special cause.

While Alphabet Day is also celebrated as an official holiday in the Republic of Albania, Rama stressed that one should not forget that Albanian is a great garden, perhaps the greatest that Albanians have together, a garden of jewels that must be worked, cultivated, and cleaned to be enriched and inherited, especially now that the language faces another kind of threat.

According to him, the Albanian language is under the threat of the new digital era, when the youngest write with abbreviations like “Flm”, “Tksh”, “Tkxh” and forget that words weaken and dissolve. Written language shrinks and punctuation marks, for which great effort has been made, disappear. Likewise, the dots over “ë” and over “i” and the tails of “ç” disappear, and little by little the vocabulary turns into a limited territory, where communication is built with 2-300 words. Lack of words makes the bridges of listening and understanding more difficult, he added.

The Prime Minister said that this is a separate mission, especially since not only technology, but also the growing dominance of English makes the survival of other languages more difficult.

Albanians, he stressed, must be aware that without the language they simply do not exist. This awareness must be cultivated by everyone, according to their possibilities and positions, because the relationship with Albanian is not the same in Tirana, Pristina, Tetovo, Tuz, New York, or Zurich, but Albanian is one.

To reach the unified Albanian, first learned through the primer, a long history of efforts has been necessary, while its protection and cultivation requires comprehensive engagement from everyone without exception, starting with raising awareness among the youngest and continuing with insistence that it does not disappear from the ears, eyes, and minds of the little ones.

Rama said that during his speech at the museum of the Congress of Bitola he had said that the time has come, together with the Government of Kosovo, with the institutions and other social structures created for the Albanian language — which are hundreds, perhaps thousands of small or larger organizations throughout the Albanian world outside our two states — as well as with people who live Albanian as a daily mission, to engage in building a nationwide digital library. It would be made available to everyone, from learning Albanian to reading works of every genre, written or translated into Albanian.

This library, where all the wealth of Albanian will be connected, will require years to build and complete, and then dedication to enrich it year after year, but it is time for the work to begin, he said.

The Government of the Republic of Albania will take on this step, Rama confirmed, who expressed confidence that the Government of the Republic of Kosovo will also be fully ready. He recalled that the foundations already laid seem modest, but building them took a long time, until the common primer and Albanian language textbooks for the diaspora were taken on. However, foundations are not enough; the building is needed, and technology helps greatly in this direction.

Then, he pointed out that the Albanian Academy of Sciences is working intensively on the Great Dictionary of the Albanian Language, an extremely important reference that will update everything that has happened with Albanian words in previous years, as well as on the Encyclopedic Dictionary and the history of Albania and of Albanians. After this colossal work, soon there will be indispensable works for the library and the history of the language and of Albanians, he said.

Finally, Rama stressed that while the Republic of Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia aim for membership in the European Union, as does the Republic of Kosovo, it is important to keep in mind that our identity, with which language is linked like flesh to the nail when it comes to the word, is not an obstacle, but a unique source of strength to be part of a family of equal states among different ones, with different histories and cultures, but together as part of the common European identity.

He thanked those present for their presence, hospitality, and applause, and added that receiving applause from the youngest is not an everyday thing for him, since there are always young people who applaud and young people who do not applaud, young people who are enthusiastic and young people who are saddened.

But, he continued, today is a somewhat special time, because those who want to applaud are afraid of those who throw stones, while those who want to speak are afraid of those who do not want to speak. Due to this period, which he described as very transitional, applause is more welcome than usual.