The Student List (Studentska lista), which ended Aleksandar Vučić’s 14-year rule in the parliamentary elections of October 25, has warned that it will review the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue agreements and oppose Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

In its foreign policy program titled “Foreign Affairs and National Interests,” this political force states that it will oppose Kosovo’s independence and its admission to international mechanisms, relying on Serbia’s Constitution and UN Security Council Resolution 1244. The program also provides for assessing the constitutionality of all agreements related to Kosovo and pursuing criminal prosecution of representatives of the previous government for possible criminal offenses during the signing and implementation of agreements that the Student List considers unconstitutional.

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Candidate Emilija Marković told N1 television that their program provides for Serbia’s Constitutional Court to review the agreements reached in the dialogue with Pristina. According to her, the Student List does not yet hold power and does not know exactly what was signed, but it will seek areas that can be reviewed. She described Kosovo as part of Serbia and stressed that talks must start from different foundations, with Serbia’s Constitution and international law as the starting point.

Another candidate, Jugoslav Gašić, said that communication with Serbs in Kosovo’s institutions will be carried out through the international community and that the Student List will not set up party structures in Kosovo. He ruled out any cooperation with the Serbian List, which he holds responsible for the situation of Serbs in Kosovo.

The European Union has announced that the change of government in Serbia does not alter Belgrade’s obligations in the normalization process, including those arising from the 2023 Agreement and its Implementation Annex. Under that agreement, Serbia committed to respect Kosovo’s territorial integrity and not to obstruct its membership in international organizations. For its part, Kosovo accepted the formation of the Association. The EU considers the agreement binding on both parties, even though it has not been signed.

Kosovo’s government, according to Radio Free Europe, says its position on the Association of Serb-majority municipalities has not changed. It demands that the Agreement on the path to normalization be signed, in order to guarantee its implementation. Pristina also demands the extradition of Milan Radoičić and other members of the armed group that attacked in Banjska in September 2023, an attack it sees as a strike against Kosovo’s constitutional order. In addition, it demands the withdrawal of the letter that former Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić sent to the 27 EU member states, in which, according to Pristina, it was stated that Serbia does not respect Kosovo’s territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Belgrade ordered detention of up to 30 days and issued an arrest warrant for Radoičić, former deputy leader of the Serbian List. The reason is that he did not appear on November 15 at the police station where he was required to report. His whereabouts remain unknown.

With the constitution of Serbia’s new parliament, the 90-day deadline for electing a government has begun. The Student Movement has refused to comment on Pristina’s demands and says the new government will respond after reviewing all documents. The Serbian List, for its part, stated that it has not yet heard any concrete solution from the Student List for the problems of the Serb community.