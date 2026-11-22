Socialist MP Erion Braçe has reacted against Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj after the decision to dismiss Zhaneta Beqiri, director of nurseries and kindergartens in the capital. He calls the decision signed by Veliaj from jail unfair and calls for Beqiri to be reinstated.

In a public reaction, Braçe addressed Veliaj with the words “Erion, this time you’re wrong!” while praising Beqiri’s work and dedication. According to him, she is one of the people who have turned the public nursery and kindergarten service into a model of success in the capital.

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Braçe stresses that Zhaneta Beqiri has led this public service for 13 years, which he considers the only public brand in Tirana that has managed to compete with and beat the private service in this field. He adds that the Municipality of Tirana should be proud of this service.

During the past 20 months that he has been working in Tirana, the Socialist MP says he has always seen Beqiri on the ground, close to children and nursery and kindergarten employees, and not in the office. He recounts that he had no personal acquaintance with her over the 13 years, but got to know her from her work precisely during these 20 months.

Braçe describes that he met her by chance at Irfan Tomini, Vasil Shanto, in the Shushica area, Ish-Bllok and 1 Maji, holding children in her arms, playing with them and talking with educators, cooks and parents. He notes that he would not find her at 11, 12, 13 and so on, but as early as 8, 8:05, 8:10 and 8:15 in the morning, without her knowing that he was present there.

According to him, the dedication of Beqiri and the staff has been one of the main reasons why the public nursery and kindergarten service in Tirana has managed to stand up to the private one. Braçe says he is surprised by her care for hygiene, down to the music volume in the children’s spaces.

The MP says he received the news of Beqiri’s dismissal this morning from a mother, who wrote to him that the director had been fired and that this was a mistake and a great harm, above all for the children. After that, he says he found many messages on the phone and on social networks from parents who oppose her removal.

Braçe stresses that parents have entrusted their children to this service and to the people who built it and turned it into a public brand, so they cannot be played with.

In conclusion, he publicly asks Mayor Veliaj and any other official under him to reverse the decision, because for whatever reason it is unfair. Braçe adds that he will neither believe nor take into account the things he is hearing, because for him what matters is the work and service to people in this city: he has seen the work with his own eyes, and the appreciation has come from thousands of eyes of happy children and parents.