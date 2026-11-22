Europe heads toward an electoral supercycle / The Guardian: The 2027 elections could shake the foundations of the European Union

Europe is entering a decisive election period, where the results of elections in some of the European Union’s largest countries could change the political balance on the continent. The Guardian warns that the rise of nationalist and eurosceptic parties in Spain, France, Poland and Italy could test the unity and stability of the union.

From late November 2026 to the end of 2027, several of the EU’s main countries will hold parliamentary and presidential elections. Spain will open this cycle on 29 November, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s socialist coalition faces the possibility of losing to the People’s Party and the far-right Vox party.

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In France, the spring presidential elections are expected to take place in a tense political climate, with Marine Le Pen of the National Rally as one of the leading candidates. Meanwhile, in Poland nationalist parties aim to topple Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s liberal coalition, while in Italy Giorgia Meloni is seeking a second term in government.

According to the analysis by journalist Jon Henley in The Guardian, the rise of the far right is linked to the economic slowdown, the rising cost of living, immigration, an ageing population and the loss of trust in traditional parties. Currently, nearly one in four European voters supports far-right parties, a share almost five times higher than in the mid-1990s.

Another concern is the approach of traditional centre-right parties towards radical forces, blurring the political barriers that previously prevented cooperation between them.

However, the strengthening of eurosceptics comes at a time when support for EU membership remains high. According to data cited in the article, 74% of Europeans believe their countries benefit from membership in the union. Nationalist parties do not necessarily seek to leave the EU, but aim to transform it into a looser union of sovereign states, with fewer powers for Brussels institutions.

The main risk is tied to the possibility that these forces could win power in several of the largest countries and create a political bloc in the European Council, making decision-making on important issues more difficult. Among them are the EU budget, the union’s enlargement, aid for Ukraine and cooperation in the fields of defence, energy and finance.

The greatest attention is focused on France, considered the decisive battle for the future of the union. According to the article, Marine Le Pen’s programme envisages cutting France’s contribution to the EU budget by 11 billion euros, as well as a constitutional referendum to declare the primacy of French law over European law.

Experts warn that a united eurosceptic bloc could make reaching agreements among member states much more difficult. One of the areas that could be most affected is support for Ukraine, if a group of states emerges that opposes further aid to Kyiv.

According to analysts cited by The Guardian, the strengthening of the radical right does not necessarily mean the dissolution of the European Union, but it could prevent it from deepening integration and jointly addressing future challenges. The long-term risk is the gradual weakening of Europe’s role and influence in the international arena.