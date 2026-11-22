The accident occurred on the morning of November 22, around 11:00 a.m., in the area of Prata di Pordenone. A 31-year-old woman of Albanian origin lost her life, while three children traveling with her were injured.

The victim was identified as Emanuela Shahini, a resident of Prata di Pordenone. She was accompanying the children toward Villanova, where they were going to attend the 10th birthday party of her nephew.

Të lidhura None found

According to the initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri, the Ford Fiesta lost control on a curve because the road was wet from rain. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a concrete pole, which collapsed and penetrated the front part of the car. The impact was so strong that the vehicle ended up overturned on top of the concrete structure.

Emanuela remained trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle. Firefighters worked to extract her, while medical teams provided first aid at the scene. She was rushed to Santa Maria degli Angeli Hospital in Pordenone, but lost her life shortly after arrival, around 12:30 p.m.

Three minors were also traveling in the car: the victim’s 6-year-old son, her 4-year-old daughter, and a 10-year-old friend of theirs. According to reports, the children managed to get out of the vehicle on their own after the crash.

The 4-year-old girl was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Udine, while the other two children were taken to the hospital in Pordenone for examinations and treatment. They had suffered injuries and bruises on various parts of their bodies. Medical staff are monitoring their condition.

Ambulances, a medical helicopter, firefighters, and Carabinieri from the Sacile company arrived at the scene. Investigators are working to clarify the exact dynamics of the accident, while checking whether all passengers in the vehicle had correctly fastened their seat belts.

The death of the 31-year-old has deeply shocked the residents of Prata di Pordenone. The mayor, Katia Cescon, expressed condolences to the victim’s family and solidarity with the relatives during this difficult time.

“On my own behalf and that of the entire municipal administration, I express my deepest condolences to Emanuela’s family for this great tragedy. A young mother was taken from life far too soon. A special prayer for the little girl who was on board with her, now hospitalized, and a thought full of love and closeness for all her loved ones, with whom we stand in this moment of indescribable pain,” she said.