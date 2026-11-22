The investigation into land allegations against former Socialist MP Jurgis Çyrbja, which two years ago cost him his parliamentary mandate, has been closed without any charge being brought against him.

Sources told TCH that after the case prosecutor Dritan Prençi declared a lack of jurisdiction and transferred the file from SPAK to the Durrës Prosecutor’s Office, investigators concluded that Çyrbja, as a former property registrar, had committed no criminal offense.

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According to the chronology of investigative actions, the former MP’s first problems with SPAK stemmed from this case, which has now been closed.

The prosecution states that in this case it has not been proven that the former official took part in falsifying documents, that he was aware they were false, or that he collaborated with others for personal gain during the land registrations.

On the contrary, the prosecution adds, in some of the applications Çyrbja requested completion of legal documentation before continuing the procedure. Therefore, the Durrës Prosecutor’s Office tells the court that the charge of abuse of office against Çyrbja should be dismissed. Meanwhile, Hysen Gashi and Qamil Lila have been referred to court as defendants.

Çyrbja also faced another SPAK case, based on communications via the Sky ECC application, in which he was accused of corruption in elections and disclosure of police secrets, which, according to SPAK, were passed to members of criminal groups.

The former MP’s lawyer insisted that Çyrbja never used the Sky ECC application. Nevertheless, he was found guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced to two years in prison. The former MP was released from prison in February of this year after completing his sentence.