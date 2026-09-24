Person wounded in Lezhë, rushed to Trauma Hospital

This afternoon, a person was shot in the village of Manati in Lezhë. The incident was recorded around 13:15, while the wounded person, identified by the initials D.P., initially received medical assistance at the Lezhë Regional Hospital.

Të lidhura

None found

Due to the injuries sustained in the abdominal area, he was later transported to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, the investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is working to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Full police statement:

Around 13:15, in the village of Manati, Lezhë, under still unclear circumstances, citizen D.P. was shot and transported to the Trauma Hospital in Tirana for medical assistance.

Police services are at the scene and are continuing checks to apprehend the perpetrator(s). The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, continues to work on clarifying the circumstances of the incident.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 14:46

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