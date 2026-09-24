Video/ Assembly “boils” with debate over scandal involving Vlora Hyseni, PS deputy away from “stress”, shops online

As the plenary session that started at 10:00 is being accompanied by fierce debates between the sides, with the “Hyseni” scandal and the breach of national security as the main topic, PS deputy Ilva Gjuzi appears “unbothered.”

As seen in footage obtained by BalkanWeb, the Socialist deputy is absorbed in scrolling the internet, having chosen online shopping as “therapy” to forget the stress of politics and debates.

Të lidhura None found

Gjuzi is shown checking shoes and sandals, even though the season for the latter seems to have ended since autumn has arrived, but perhaps the deputy can catch them on sale.