Third anniversary of Banjska: EULEX honors Bunjaku and demands accountability for the attack

The name of Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku has become an emblem of sacrifice for Kosovo’s law enforcement forces, and September 24 remains one of the most shocking security episodes for the country in recent years.

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In tribute to the third anniversary of the armed incident in Banjska, Zvečan, where a Kosovo Police officer lost his life, the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) also joined the homage.

After the solemn commemoration organized in Samadrexhë, the head of EULEX, Antero Lopes, highly valued the sacrifice of the fallen officer in the line of duty for the protection of the rule of law.

“I had the special privilege to honor his memory and that magnificent sacrifice in the service of the rule of law,” Lopes said.

The dramatic event of September 24, 2023, deeply shook Kosovo and the entire region. Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku was killed during a fierce confrontation with an armed group of Serbs, while law enforcement forces were conducting an operation in the area around the Banjska Monastery.

After this deadly clash, international reactions were numerous and were accompanied by persistent calls for a thorough investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Even after three years, accountability for the attack remains at the center of reports and statements from European institutions. Brussels has raised concerns about the lack of criminal proceedings against suspected individuals located in Serbian territory, continuously insisting that the perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

The unwavering message from the European side on this anniversary remains clear: the perpetrators must be held accountable before the law.