A debate in the Mitrovica Municipal Assembly ended in a physical altercation between PDK assembly member Artan Berisha and Mon Neziri, the driver of municipal mayor Faton Peci.

Shkëlqim Ibrahimi, head of the PDK assembly members’ group, said the situation became tense after the director of Culture, Youth and Sports, Gazmend Hyseni, allegedly insulted party representatives.

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Ibrahimi: PDK left the session after offensive language and altercation in the Assembly

“Today, our parliamentary group from the Democratic Party in the Mitrovica Municipal Assembly decided to leave the session as a sign of opposition to unparliamentary and unofficial language. We had warned about this issue during the previous session as well. This was the reason for our departure, because offensive and unofficial expressions are used continuously, either by the mayor or by some directors, though not all of them. Today, the situation reached its peak with a heated verbal debate. I believe that you, the media representatives, were also present and saw that during the discussion we were subjected to serious insults by the director of Culture, Youth and Sports, Gazmend Hyseni. Later, as he was leaving, assembly member Artan Berisha was attacked and obstructed by Mon Neziri, Faton Peci’s driver. The altercation then took place, which you saw and recorded. I would like to remind you that during Hamza’s four years in office, there were never any security officers present, because there was never any reason for anyone to feel unsafe. Everyone was treated as part of the assembly, since the Assembly is also part of it,” Ibrahimi said.

Ibrahimi announced that the PDK would report the case to the police.

Ibrahimi: We will report the attack on Artan Berisha to the police

“Today, we left the session in protest and will not continue until normal conditions are created for its proceedings. We will also approach the police to report the attack on an assembly member who was elected by vote and whose workplace is the Assembly. He was attacked by Mayor Faton Peci’s driver. Our reaction came after the director of Culture, Youth and Sports called us thieves and shameless, claiming that he had presented documents proving our past. We have requested that every claim supported by facts be sent to the prosecution. We are human beings too and we react when we try to work and contribute to the community, yet without any evidence they call us thieves and shameless,” he declared.

Assembly member Artan Berisha said he was attacked as he was leaving the hall.

Berisha: Faton Peci’s security guard attacked me as I was leaving the hall

“During today’s debate, the director of Culture, Youth and Sports insulted us and called us shameless. I reacted as any person would and left the hall. As I was leaving, Faton Peci’s security intervened and attacked me. You have the footage and saw what happened afterward. I believe this kind of language serves neither side,” Berisha said.

KosovaPress also contacted the director of the Department of Culture, Youth and Sports, Gazmend Asllani, for a comment on the incident, but had not received a response by the time the article was published.