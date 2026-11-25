The United States is considering imposing new tariffs on 14 of its trading partners, including China and the European Union. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the proposed measures could take effect in January next year.

The proposal calls for an additional 20% tariff on Chinese products, which would bring the overall tariff rate to around 40%.

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The list of countries and regions also includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The measures are the result of an eight-month investigation by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The law allows the U.S. administration to take trade action against countries that, according to investigations, use unfair practices and harm U.S. trade.

U.S. authorities allege that the practices of the countries under investigation promote excess industrial capacity. They say subsidies, industrial policies and state support for domestic producers cause production to exceed market demand.

A senior U.S. official said that, according to Washington’s findings, these countries create or maintain excess production capacity through practices considered unreasonable that burden or restrict U.S. commerce.

China is expected to be hit hardest, with the additional 20% tariff. It would be added to tariffs of around 25% imposed during Trump’s first term, bringing the overall rate to more than 40% for some categories of goods.

However, the proposed tariffs would not automatically be added to all existing duties. The administration has said that implementation will respect the limits set out in trade agreements with partners. The agreed ceiling is 15% for the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and 19% for Malaysia.

About $30 billion in imports from China, for which tariff reductions are being considered through a bilateral process, will be exempt from the proposed measures.

Before a final decision is made, the proposal will undergo public consultation and a hearing. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has scheduled the hearing for January 25. A U.S. official said the process could delay implementation of the tariffs until January 2027.

Mexico and Norway are not currently included on the list, as investigations into those two countries are ongoing.

The initiative comes several months after the U.S. Supreme Court, in February, struck down a significant portion of Trump’s sweeping tariffs, known as the “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The court ruled that the administration had exceeded its authority by relying on a national emergencies law to impose tariffs.

This time, the White House is using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which establishes an investigative process for identifying and countering trade practices deemed unfair.

The Trump administration is therefore seeking to reinstate part of its tariff policy, but on a different legal basis.

Beijing has repeatedly rejected U.S. claims of excess industrial capacity, describing them as a pretext for political and trade measures.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the U.S. claims false.

“The so-called ‘overcapacity’ is a false claim, and China opposes its use as a pretext for political manipulation.”

Guo Jiakun urged Washington to maintain stable trade relations with Beijing.

The proposal comes as Trump’s tariff policy remains a central topic in the U.S. economic debate. The cost of imports and its consequences for American consumers also remain in the public spotlight.