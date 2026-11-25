The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission in Kosovo will present the Community Safety Network on Thursday, November 26, a new platform aimed at strengthening cooperation between institutions and citizens in addressing local security issues.

According to the OSCE, the network will include the Kosovo Police, Municipal Community Safety Councils (MCSC), Local Public Safety Committees (LPSC), as well as other important stakeholders.

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The initiative aims to involve more citizens in processes related to security and enable better coordination in addressing problems in local communities.

The OSCE estimates that the network will help develop practical solutions, increase public trust and strengthen the accountability of institutions.

Implementation of the project will begin in the Pristina region, with the aim of later expanding it throughout the territory of Kosovo.

The opening of the event will be conducted by the head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Ambassador Gerard McGurk, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Viktor Buzhala, and Deputy Director of the Kosovo Police Dejan Jankovic.

The launch event will take place on November 26.