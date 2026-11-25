Arbërie Nagavci, head of the Vetevendosje Movement’s Parliamentary Group, announced that two draft laws ratifying loan agreements with the Council of Europe Development Bank and the European Investment Bank had been approved. The agreements provide €41 million for the healthcare sector.

The funding will be used to procure new medical equipment and devices for the University Clinical Center of Kosovo (QKUK) and seven regional hospitals, Nagavci said.

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She also announced that the Budget Committee had approved the Draft Law on Amending and Supplementing the Law on Deposit Insurance.

The committee also approved the Annual Financial Report on the Budget of the Republic of Kosovo for 2025 and the report on the Assembly’s expenditures during the first nine months of 2026.