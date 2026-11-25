Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will take retaliatory action against Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of continuing to attack oil refineries in Russia despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to halt the strikes.

Ukrainian attacks eased after Trump announced an energy ceasefire in mid-October, but resumed with greater intensity from the end of last month.

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“The authorities in Kyiv continue to strike our refineries, despite the U.S. president’s call and direct request. Under these circumstances, retaliatory measures on our part are inevitable,” Putin said.

He also called for increased security measures at energy facilities. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded by saying that Putin could stop the attacks on Russian refineries if he ended the war.

“If Putin doesn’t like Ukrainian attacks on his refineries, he can order the war to end. If he doesn’t want his warships to be hit, he can end the war. Enough complaining. End the war,” Sybiha wrote on the platform X.

Two industry sources cited by Reuters said Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced crude oil processing at Russian refineries by 45% since the end of October. Restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales have been introduced in some Russian regions, while Putin claims gasoline prices have stabilized after peaking in October.

Another challenge for Russia’s energy sector comes from the European Union, which has decided to ban the purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas transported by sea, starting January 1. In the first ten months of the year, Russian LNG exports to Europe rose by 6.3%, to 11.8 million tonnes.