Iran’s ambassador in Rome calls for European intervention: We seek peace, not nuclear weapons, but we will not surrender

Ali Akbar Rezaei, Iran’s new ambassador to Rome, said his country is seeking peace and European support to end the conflict. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, he stressed that the Islamic Republic does not intend to produce nuclear weapons and is ready to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rezaei said that talks are continuing, but at a slow pace. He emphasized that Iran opposes nuclear weapons but will not accept surrendering in the face of international pressure.

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“Iran is ready to allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume. Our doctrine does not include producing an atomic bomb,” the senior diplomat said.

Asked about attacks on Gulf countries, the ambassador claimed that Tehran is acting in self-defense following what he described as aggression initiated by the United States and Israel.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei acknowledged that a full return to the previous situation is not possible. However, he said restoring complete neutrality in its waters could offer a solution to the deadlock. In closing, the diplomat urged European countries to help resolve the conflict with the United States.

“Had the 27 EU member states acted together and decisively in 2018, Donald Trump would not have been able to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal,” he said. According to Rezaei, the agreement could have prevented the war his country is facing today.