On November 26, buses in all cities across Albania will begin operating at 08:00. The service usually starts at 05:30, but this time it will be suspended until 08:00.

The decision was announced by the National Association of Urban Transport and the Association of Urban and Interurban Transport. The announcement comes ahead of a plenary session of Parliament, where the Fiscal Package and the State Budget for 2027 are expected to be put to a vote on November 26, 2026.

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Operators say they oppose measures that could increase ticket prices and pass additional fiscal costs on to citizens. In their statement, they call for the current fare to be maintained and for public transport services to continue.

According to the associations, the proposed increase in the standard VAT rate from 20% to 21% will make public transport tickets more expensive.

Operators stress that this service is essential for citizens’ daily journeys to work, schools, health institutions and other important services. They ask for understanding over the temporary suspension and call on the responsible institutions to consider their requests.

Full statement:

Ahead of the plenary session of the Parliament of Albania on November 26, 2026, where the Fiscal Package and the State Budget for 2027 are expected to be put to a vote, the National Association of Urban Transport and the Association of Urban and Interurban Transport reaffirm their demands to protect citizens’ interests and ensure an affordable public service.

The proposal to raise the standard VAT rate from 20% to 21% will increase the price of public transport tickets for citizens.

For this reason, we announce that on Thursday, November 26, 2026, public transport services in all cities across the country will begin at 08:00. Until then, buses will not operate.

Our aim is to prevent ticket prices from rising and to stop the additional fiscal burden from being passed on to citizens. Public transport is needed every day to get to work, education, health services and other essential services.

We ask citizens for their understanding of the inconvenience caused and call on the responsible institutions to consider our requests so that fares can be maintained and public transport services can continue.