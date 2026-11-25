The Metropolitan Police launched an operation in London against a group suspected of involvement in the distribution of crystal methamphetamine, a highly dangerous synthetic drug whose presence is expanding in the United Kingdom.

The operation was carried out early Tuesday at two homes in the north of the capital, which were allegedly being used by an organized crime group with a family-based structure and Bulgarian origins.

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Two men and a woman, all Bulgarian nationals, were arrested at the first property. They are suspected of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Another man was arrested at the second property. He is suspected of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as possessing offensive weapons and ammunition.

During the searches, officers found suspected drugs, cash, dozens of cigarette packets and documents. At one of the properties, they also seized a stun gun disguised as a flashlight, a sword and a container of nitazene. This synthetic opioid can be hundreds of times more potent than morphine.

By the time the incident was reported, none of the four arrested individuals had been formally charged.

Crystal methamphetamine, known as “Crystal Meth,” has a powerful effect on the nervous system. It has caused thousands of deaths in various countries, particularly in the United States.

British authorities have expressed concern that a significant drop in the drug’s price on the illicit market could facilitate its spread to more communities.

“Whether you import, distribute or produce drugs, we will find you and hold you accountable,” said Inspector Jake Bhanji.

Data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics shows that crystal meth-related offenses in England and Wales doubled from the 2020-2021 period to 2025-2026.