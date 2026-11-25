Tirana Court found lawyer Idajet Beqiri guilty of defamation and insult, bringing to a close a three-year court case brought after journalist Ferdinand Dervishi filed a lawsuit.

Judge Altin Abdiu imposed a fine of 100,000 lekë for defamation and another 100,000 lekë for insult. The sentence relates to comments Beqiri made about Dervishi in an interview with “Dritare TV” on May 6, 2023.

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The journalist himself announced the ruling and also published the request for trial, including the statements that led to the case being brought to court.

Dervishi wrote that although many friends had advised him not to take on the lawyer, he had decided to pursue the case to the end. He said his aim was to contribute to the fight against public defamation and insults.

He added that the trial lasted three years and that one judge was replaced during the proceedings. In the end, according to Dervishi, Altin Abdiu sentenced Beqiri without changing any part of the lawsuit’s request.

At the final hearing, the prosecution’s representative had asked for Beqiri to be acquitted, according to the journalist. The court, however, convicted the lawyer of both offenses.

The dispute began in May 2023, during an interview in which the Haklaj murders and the case of Izet Haxhia were discussed. Beqiri accused Dervishi of defending crime and criminals, of being paid for his public statements, and implied that the journalist had prior knowledge of criminal events.

The lawyer also claimed that Dervishi had fled to Greece disguised as a woman to evade threats from Fatmir Haklaj.

In his lawsuit, Dervishi disputed these claims one by one and argued that they were intended to damage his name and professional reputation, built over more than 25 years in journalism.

The journalist said that in 1999 he had gone to Tropojë to conduct an investigation for “Klan” magazine, where, he said, he first identified the Haklajs as the perpetrators of Azem Hajdari’s murder. He said the investigation’s findings were confirmed by a court two years later.

Dervishi acknowledged that after the article was published, he temporarily left for Greece on the advice of his colleague Blendi Fevziu. But, he clarified, he traveled with a visa and passport and in his own vehicle, denying Beqiri’s version of events.

After the case concluded, Dervishi urged public figures not to remain silent when faced with defamation, but to seek legal protection for their reputations.

“I encourage all public figures in particular to pursue their rights seriously and all the way whenever they find themselves in the same situation. The benefit is far greater than individual,” the journalist wrote.