Today’s meeting of the Democratic Party of Kosovo focused on the latest developments and future actions regarding the defense of former KLA fighters in The Hague.

According to Vlora Çitaku, who serves as acting chairwoman of the PDK, the first results of in-depth work on this issue will be made public next week — specifically the state strategy for defense in the appeals process and a new legal initiative concerning the Specialist Chambers.

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In line with previous agreements, this initiative will be based on the document approved by the Assembly in October, including the suggestions of the PDK, field specialists, and the working group.

Calling the unity of Albanian parliamentary forces historic in defense of the liberation war of the people of Kosovo and of former KLA members being tried in The Hague, Çitaku stressed that their victory on appeal remains the party’s main objective.

“The PDK’s commitment will be complete until the end, so that liberation fighters receive state support at every step, with the activation of all institutional resources and with sufficient budget for every necessary step. Our sole aim is for the first-instance decision to be overturned and for the liberation fighters to emerge victorious on appeal.”