The parliamentary Economy Committee has given the green light to several changes in the 2027 fiscal package, expanding the list of goods that will be subject to reduced VAT. This list now includes water, menstrual hygiene products, and children’s hygiene items.

Discussions in the committee were accompanied by heated debates between MPs and representatives of the Ministry of Finance, especially regarding the inclusion of water in this category. Socialist MP Erion Braçe requested that bottled water benefit from reduced VAT, while raising concern that hygiene products for women and children were not receiving the necessary fiscal relief.

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Deputy Finance Minister Endrit Yzeiraj clarified that the Council of Ministers did not agree with MP Kadeli’s proposal, arguing that any change must be in line with EU directives.

After approval in the committee, the changes will proceed to a final vote in the plenary session of the Assembly.

The debate focused mainly on Braçe’s proposal, who argued that bottled water is a basic product and a necessity for consumers. He also requested that menstrual products and children’s diapers be added to the list of goods with reduced VAT.

Yzeiraj spoke against the proposal on water, while MPs discussed the criteria for determining which products will enjoy fiscal relief.

In his statement, Deputy Minister Yzeiraj emphasized: “The Council of Ministers’ position does not agree with Mr. Kadeli’s proposal. The current legislation is not in line with the directive. Regarding basket products, we have brought a list of 54 products. Regarding water, the government’s political objective must be considered. We are trying, with investments in the network, to include it there. You are the sovereign, you decide in the end.”

Erion Braçe responded in a critical tone: “Fill a glass of water from the tap and bring it to me. You rightly say that VAT on sports design is not in line with the directive. What does the directive say about construction? Every family drinks this water, not that other one. We have exempted the construction of these works from VAT and this should be treated the same way. Out of respect, after what you said, don’t drink it. We are in this country to encourage private investment in sports, so Kadeli’s proposal makes sense. If we have undertaken an initiative to lower the cost of living regarding food, we are not proposing beer, raki, but water, which is essential. It is mandatory for an individual to have 2 liters per day. And following this logic, we said that manufactured water should be treated at 6%. With this tap water, no one cooks, no one drinks it, except those poor people who have nothing. Lastly, regarding food additives. If I have heard of palm oil and powdered milk as additives, this list loses its function. I expressly request that you inform us of the list of products you have approved by Council of Ministers decision. What is the point of treating food for newborn children and not doing the most basic thing, diapers? I have been asking for the hygiene-sanitary package for girls for 4 years. For 28 million lekë over 4 years you say no, while you yourselves are girls and women who are students, go to school, and in addition to other expenses, have these as well.”

Edmond Haxhinasto, MP of the Freedom Party, asked: “On what criteria will the list be based? How much possibility do we have to set criteria? Do we have the possibility to change it?”

Committee Chairwoman Milva Ekonomi responded: “In the law we have left it to the Council of Ministers.”

Socialist MP Briseida Cakërri emphasized: “Water is a small expense, but it is felt in low incomes. Products for women, you are concise, Mr. Braçe.”

Eno Bozdo, MP of the Democratic Party, added: “On the water issue, this water costs a lot for some. The truth is that talking about food and not water makes no sense.”

Milva Ekonomi continued: “The United Nations and the EU also make a differentiation for water. We also looked at VAT on water for Western Balkan countries, it differs in different countries: North Macedonia 5%, Kosovo 8%, Serbia 10%, etc. We consulted many documents. Mr. Kadeli’s proposal, part of it we have approved. Design expenses for sports-related entities account for 5-15%. For the effect of water, we see it is very low.”

With the approval of the changes in the committee, the draft law continues the parliamentary procedure and is expected to be reviewed in plenary session for the final vote.

In another part of the discussions in the Economy Committee, the normative act for businesses damaged by the protests was addressed. A representative of the Ministry of Economy explained that small businesses with 14 million lekë are covered by the act, and that insurance pays first, while the state pays the remaining portion and seeks the amount from the responsible party. As of November 16, the value that 125 businesses claim is 3.59 million euros.

Milva Ekonomi proposed passing the normative act, calling it urgent to assist businesses.

Erion Braçe raised questions about the damage caused to public institutions and who will pay for it, mentioning the road enterprise, lighting, maintenance, the road network, and waste collection. He asked whether these businesses will be classified for compensation and emphasized that violence is not protest and must be condemned as such.

Igli Cara, an opposition MP, criticized double standards, saying that compensation for damaged properties is lawful, but asked why no normative act is brought for damages caused by floods or for the health injuries of protesters. He emphasized that Rama’s government seeks money from opponents and should not intimidate protesters.

Braçe responded that the government has paid and that no one should interfere with his words, while Cara continued mentioning damages proven by the Supreme State Audit and the decline in population.

Milva Ekonomi intervened that police officers have also suffered health injuries, while the Ministry of Economy representative clarified that a preliminary assessment has been made and the budget will be allocated by Council of Ministers decision from the reserve fund. He said the normative act is specific to small businesses, while for damage to public institutions, the State Advocate must be engaged.

Braçe emphasized that action must be taken equally for private and public enterprises, and that cleaning services are vital. He requested that the Council of Ministers’ reserve fund also be used for public institutions, and that the individuals who caused the damages must be identified to implement the principle “whoever damages pays.” He added that people have been killed in this country and that since 2011 no one has been held accountable.