Students demand his removal, Adrola Dushi lashes out at Rama: I hope you experience the same thing the people have endured!

Students demand his removal, Adrola Dushi lashes out at Rama: I hope you experience the same thing the people have endured!

Adrola Dushi has lashed out at Prime Minister Edi Rama, as Tirana faces a wave of violent protests from students demanding his removal from government over scandals and corruption.

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In a reaction on social media, the well-known model wrote that the prime minister will experience what the people have endured because of him.

“They say that in this world everything is washed away. I simply hope you experience exactly the same thing this people has endured.

From the injustices, the pain and the despair that brought them to this point, to what they are experiencing today. In every sense. Nothing more,” the model wrote.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 11:58

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