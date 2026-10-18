Protesters, passersby and officers: Violence in yesterday’s protest, 65 people end up in hospital

Protesters, passersby and officers: Violence in yesterday’s protest, 65 people end up in hospital

Last evening, the student protest in the capital saw violent clashes with the blue uniforms, after the state police used brutal force against the young people, causing dozens of injuries.

Të lidhura

None found

At least 65 people were injured, including police officers, protesters and random passersby.

According to information made public, 37 of the injured are police officers, 24 protesters and 4 passersby, including a minor.

Currently, 12 people remain hospitalized at the University Trauma Hospital (SUT), while no further details have been given about their health condition.

272 injured in five days of protests

The toll of five days of protests has reached 272 injured people. Of these, 169 are police officers, 82 protesters and 21 passersby.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 11:58

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