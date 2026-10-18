Shkodër: 26-year-old sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison arrested, two others also in handcuffs (NAMES)

An operation codenamed “Last Travel,” carried out by Shkodër Police, has led to the handcuffing of a 26-year-old wanted man who had been sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison for drug-related criminal offenses.

Të lidhura None found

Along with him, two other people, aged 30 and 19 respectively, were also arrested on suspicion of having helped the convicted man avoid arrest.

The operation was conducted by the Narcotics Investigation Sector, in cooperation with the services of the Pukë Police Commissariat, the Shkodër Local Police Directorate announced.

Roland Gjoni, 26, a resident of the village of Bleran in Shkodër, had received a final sentence of 6 years and 8 months in prison from the Special Court of Appeal for Corruption and Organized Crime, by a decision dated October 14, 2026.

He was found guilty of the criminal offenses “Production and sale of narcotics” and “Cultivation of narcotic plants,” committed in collaboration in the special form of a structured criminal group, as well as for the offense “Structured criminal group.”

Police forces located the 26-year-old as he was trying to flee in a vehicle. In the same vehicle were Pashk Prendi, 30, who was driving, and Ornel Sadriam, 19, a passenger.

The two people from Fushë-Arrëz were arrested during further actions, as they are suspected of having committed the criminal offense “Supporting the perpetrator of a crime” by helping Gjoni escape capture by police.

The materials prepared in connection with the case will be forwarded to the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) for further proceedings.