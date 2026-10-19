Speculation over Kim Jong-un’s condition: Reports claim cerebral hemorrhage and possible transfer to China

Numerous posts online claim that Kim Jong-un may be in a coma following a cerebral hemorrhage.

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According to these reports, the North Korean leader may have been sent to China for treatment, as medical facilities in Pyongyang are considered limited.

However, so far there has been no official confirmation that Kim Jong-un has suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, is in a coma or has been transferred to a hospital in Beijing.

The British newspaper The Sun reports that Kim Jong-un’s most recent public appearance was recorded on October 11, during his visit to a museum linked to North Korea’s military developments.

The silence surrounding his health has fueled suspicions on social media, but the absence of public appearances cannot be taken as evidence of a serious health problem.

Experts monitoring developments in North Korea emphasize that similar rumors have emerged in the past, especially during periods when Kim has withdrawn from public view.

The return of these speculations has once again brought into focus the question of who might succeed the North Korean leader.

Kim Yo-jong, his sister, is regarded as one of the most powerful figures in the country’s leadership structures and is often mentioned as a potential figure in the event of a transition of power.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, has taken part in several important state and military events alongside her father. This has prompted speculation about her future, although she has not been officially designated as his successor.

The lack of transparency in North Korea makes it difficult to independently verify reports related to Kim Jong-un’s health.

As of now, claims that he is in a coma and has been transferred to China have not been verified by North Korean authorities or by independent and reliable sources.