E-Kosova provides notifications and detailed information on traffic fines

The integration of the state e-Kosova platform with the Kosovo Police Information System enables citizens to access information about traffic fines and measures more easily.

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The Kosovo Police announced that the new service sends notifications about fines through e-Kosova and SMS messages immediately after they are registered in the system.

Through this platform, citizens can also access more detailed data on registered fines and protective measures.

Another feature integrated into the service allows business owners to view the report on the status of fines directly on e-Kosova.

The report shows unpaid fines, protective measures imposed on individuals, including the confiscation or cancellation of a driver’s license, as well as traffic penalty points, according to the data registered in the system.

According to the Kosovo Police, connecting these systems is intended to make access to information easier, strengthen transparency and improve communication between institutions and citizens.

The police urged citizens to use the e-Kosova platform to check information related to traffic fines and measures.