Bags, perfumes and products from well-known brands stolen during protests in France appear on online platforms

Bags, perfumes and products from well-known brands stolen during protests in France appear on online platforms

Items suspected of having been stolen during the recent unrest in France have begun appearing on the secondhand market.

Të lidhura

None found

Products listed for resale include perfumes, handbags from well-known brands, cosmetics and Pokémon cards. They appeared on online platforms after a weekend marked by violence and the looting of stores.

Bloomberg reported that Vinted, the online resale platform for which France is the largest market, had recorded an increase in items suspected of being linked to looting carried out after unrest spread across the country.

The company activated its monitoring procedures to identify and remove listings that could be linked to goods stolen in recent days.

A Vinted representative said the platform had acted immediately to identify and remove suspicious products, while increasing scrutiny of new listings.

“When our rules are violated, we take action against the accounts involved, which may also face a permanent ban,” he said.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 18:41

Tags:
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients