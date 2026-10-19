Bags, perfumes and products from well-known brands stolen during protests in France appear on online platforms

Items suspected of having been stolen during the recent unrest in France have begun appearing on the secondhand market.

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Products listed for resale include perfumes, handbags from well-known brands, cosmetics and Pokémon cards. They appeared on online platforms after a weekend marked by violence and the looting of stores.

Bloomberg reported that Vinted, the online resale platform for which France is the largest market, had recorded an increase in items suspected of being linked to looting carried out after unrest spread across the country.

The company activated its monitoring procedures to identify and remove listings that could be linked to goods stolen in recent days.

A Vinted representative said the platform had acted immediately to identify and remove suspicious products, while increasing scrutiny of new listings.

“When our rules are violated, we take action against the accounts involved, which may also face a permanent ban,” he said.