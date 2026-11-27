The announcement by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague regarding Jakup Krasniqi’s visit to his family in Pristina a few days ago, prompted by his wife’s serious health condition, also made public further details related to the process.

Krasniqi had requested to remain continuously at his home, near his family, during his four-day stay in Pristina.

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The Specialist Prosecutor’s Office opposed this request and set 16 strict security measures as conditions for allowing his visit to his family members and wife.

The conditions imposed by the Prosecution were as follows:

a. KRASNIQI had to remain at all times in the detention facilities of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC);

b. During any period when he was not visiting, KRASNIQI had to be held in the KSC detention facilities in Kosovo;

c. KRASNIQI had to be accompanied by escort officers at all times;

d. The escort officers had the right to take any measure they deemed necessary for operational security during the visit, including ending it early;

e. KRASNIQI could not remain alone with any person and had to remain constantly within the sight and hearing range of the escort officers;

f. KRASNIQI could not meet or communicate in any form with unauthorized persons at the location or locations approved in advance;

g. Throughout the visit, every unauthorized person had to leave the designated location;

h. KRASNIQI could not use communication devices, a pen, paper or any other means of communication, except for those provided by the KSC;

i. He was not allowed to receive or hand over any items to any person;

j. KRASNIQI, his family members, associates and defense counsel had to refrain from informing any third party about the visit before and throughout his stay in Kosovo;

k. The defense counsel had to inform KRASNIQI’s family members, whom he was authorized to meet, that they could not disclose the fact of his temporary release or any other details about him. Any contact with the media or public statement on the matter was also prohibited;

l. KRASNIQI could not discuss his case with any person other than his defense counsel;

m. KRASNIQI could not have direct or indirect contact with, or interfere in any way with, victims or witnesses. He was also not allowed to influence the judicial proceedings or the administration of justice;

n. KRASNIQI was not to seek direct access to documents or destroy evidence;

o. KRASNIQI had to strictly comply with any subsequent order by the Trial Panel that changed the conditions of the custodial visit or terminated it;

p. A violation of any of these conditions by KRASNIQI, his defense counsel or members of his family would result in the immediate termination of his temporary release.