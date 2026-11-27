The Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo has approved the appointment of 15 new members of the National Science Council, proposed by the Ministry of Education and Science. Their mandate will last four years.

Presenting the proposal to lawmakers, Minister of Education and Science Hajrulla Çeku emphasized that activating this institution is important for the development, coordination and advancement of scientific research in the country.

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The minister explained that the new composition brings together specialists from various academic and scientific fields. According to him, the aim was to ensure the broadest possible inclusion of institutions of knowledge, representation of priority sectors of science and the preservation of gender balance.

Çeku also said that several members of the previous composition have been included in the new Council to ensure continuity in the institution’s work.

The appointed members and their respective fields are:

Aliriza Arenliu – Psychology

Arbnora Dushi – Folklore Studies

Armond Daci – Pharmacology

Arven Syla – Energy

Besnik Krasniqi – Economics and Entrepreneurship

Emine Kalaja-Hajdari – History

Fetah Podvorica – Electrochemistry

Ibrahim Krasniqi – Economics and Management

Majlinda Bregasi – Linguistics

Mentor Alishani – Veterinary Medicine

Mihone Kerolli-Mustafa – Environmental Engineering

Mimoza Ibrani – Telecommunications

Myzafere Krasniqi-Limani – Electronics

Tringa Dedi – Pedagogy

Valmir Krasniqi – Mathematics

The National Science Council contributes to the development and advancement of scientific research, as well as to the formulation of policies related to the development of science in the Republic of Kosovo.