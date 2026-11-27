Procedures to update the agreement between Kosovo and Italy on the mutual recognition and conversion of driving licences have been completed. The news was announced by the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Rome and the Consulate General in Milan.

Under the approved changes, the agreement will also include Kosovo’s new driving licence model, which has been in use since 2024.

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The new provisions will take effect on January 1, 2027. For Kosovo citizens living and working in Italy, this is expected to simplify the process of converting their driving licences.

Kosovo’s diplomatic missions in Rome and Milan described the update as an important development in strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries.

According to them, the change will improve services for the diaspora and reduce administrative difficulties for citizens in Italy, including those who hold Kosovo’s new-model driving licence.