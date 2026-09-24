Spatial plan 2040 under fire, “Zdrava Kotlina” warns of risks from new mines

The Draft Spatial Plan 2040 for the Southeastern Planning Region has sparked concern among some members of the public, particularly because of the prospect of opening new mines and the potential consequences for agriculture and the ecosystem.

Të lidhura None found

The civic organization “Zdrava Kotlina” has called on citizens to mobilize broadly against these mining projects. According to the organization, the measures envisaged in the draft pave the way for land to be converted into heavy-industry zones, designated G1, drawing attention to the risks facing agricultural land and the environment.

In a statement, the “Zdrava Kotlina” association explains that “The mere fact that a location or mineral resource appears in spatial-planning documentation does not automatically mean that a mine will be established there. Moving forward with a specific mining project requires further stages, authorizations and completion of the legal framework.”

One of the key issues for the Strumica Field, the association emphasizes, remains the protection of water resources. It said that sectors related to water management, agricultural development, nature protection, infrastructure and adaptation to climate change were involved in drafting the plan.

The Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) has also signaled that it will block the adoption of this new spatial plan. SDSM leader Venko Filipche said that Macedonia is not for sale and that the state cannot be sacrificed for narrow interests that harm public health, insisting that the draft be withdrawn.

For some time, the “Levica” party has been calling for a moratorium on new concessions and any procedure related to prospective mining operations. MP Borislav Krmov stated that putting the environment and natural wealth at risk is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning earlier informed the public that the round of regional public consultations on the Draft Spatial Plan of the Republic of North Macedonia for 2040 had begun.

The ministry stressed that these consultations represent an opportunity to become familiar with the planning proposals and to submit suggestions and criticisms during the process of finalizing one of the most vital strategic documents for the country’s spatial development.