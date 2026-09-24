Fatal accident in Italy: 51-year-old Albanian man dies after falling into an elevator shaft at work

A tragedy occurred at a construction site in the city of Padua, Italy, where a 51-year-old Albanian national lost his life. Authorities identified the victim as Altin Kokici.

Të lidhura None found

According to reports in the Italian press, the worker’s lifeless body was found late at night between Wednesday and Thursday. He is believed to have suffered a fatal fall into the open elevator shaft of a building where work was underway, sustaining serious injuries that caused his death.

The incident came to light after his family notified the police, concerned that they had been unable to contact him. By tracking the location of their mobile phones, they determined that he had not left the construction site.

The 51-year-old had shown no signs of life since the early afternoon. His work vehicle was parked near the building, with its trunk door still open. After officers entered the construction site, they called the victim’s mobile phone, the sound of which led them to the elevator shaft, where they found him lifeless. Investigations are currently underway to clarify the circumstances of this serious accident.