Arta Bilalli Zendeli: The return of Izet Mexhiti to BDI is not a fantasy

Arta Bilalli Zendeli, deputy leader of the Democratic Union for Integration, has suggested that a possible return of Izet Mexhiti to the party ranks remains an open scenario. During an interview on the “Debat” show on Shenja, she emphasized that BDI does not close its doors to collaborations aimed at strengthening the position of Albanians.

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Asked whether the voices about a potential rapprochement are more of an illusion or something concrete, Bilalli Zendeli declined to label the situation, evoking leader Ali Ahmeti’s calls for unity and coordination of the Albanian factor.

She stressed that both the European Front and AKI have provided clear evidence of the necessity of such cooperation, but added that “it remains to be seen” whether these signals will materialize into tangible steps.

Referring to the question of whether there is space within the party for former members who have distanced themselves, she clarified that BDI does not have an exclusionary approach toward alliances that contribute to the implementation of rights stemming from the Ohrid Agreement and their further advancement.

“BDI has continuously called on opposing parties to unite and cooperate, and the European Front, AKI, have best argued this need. Added to this are the public statements of chairman Ali Ahmeti. However, concrete developments remain to be seen,” concluded Bilalli Zendeli.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 22:14

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