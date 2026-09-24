Call for arrest of Rama and Balluku, protesters continue march through the streets of the capital

The 117th national protest against the government continues with the citizens’ march through the streets of Tirana.

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Although initially announced that demonstrators would head towards Skanderbeg Square, they have changed their itinerary and are heading to the Tirana Police Directorate.

With national flags in their hands, participants chanted the slogan “Rama in jail, Balluku in jail”.

They have also called for revolution and demand the removal of Edi Rama from the post of prime minister.

The civic revolt has intensified after the recent scandal involving former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni, who is suspected of passing secret information to Ergys Agasi while he was on the run.